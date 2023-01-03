 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New law takes another step to slow catalytic converter thefts

  • Updated
  • 0
catalytic converter

A new law in the new year aims to cut down on catalytic converter thefts.

Hawaii got tougher on criminals stealing catalytic converters last year. A law passed by the legislature made it a felony to take the emissions devices, in the hopes it would reduce the number of thefts. In 2022, there were more than 2,000 catalytic converters stolen on Oahu alone.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred