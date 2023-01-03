New law takes another step to slow catalytic converter thefts

A new law in the new year aims to cut down on catalytic converter thefts.
Hawaii got tougher on criminals stealing catalytic converters last year. A law passed by the legislature made it a felony to take the emissions devices, in the hopes it would reduce the number of thefts. In 2022, there were more than 2,000 catalytic converters stolen on Oahu alone.
"With the thousands of converters stolen, I don't think they will be deterred with a felony, because the chances of getting caught are so slim," said Franklin Young, owner of K & Y Auto Service.
Catalytic converter thieves are being caught, at least on video.
But it is more of a challenge for police to catch those criminals and then have them prosecuted.
Since that law went into effect last July, there has only been one prosecution case of catalytic converter theft. It involved three men at the Ala Wai boat harbor.
So this year, new laws went into effect that make it more difficult to sell stolen catalytic converters.
Those selling the items now have to present ID and sign a written statement saying the item was NOT stolen. While shops buying catalytic converters have to keep copies of all the information, including photos of the device and details of its original vehicle. Then the shop has to hold that catalytic converter for 60 days.
But this paper trail is only kept in our islands.
"From what I understand, criminals are not selling it to a shop, they are selling it to one person who then ships them to the mainland. So I don't think this tracking system will work," added Young.
Young not only fixes automobiles after they have had their catalytic converter stolen, he also creates under car shields to make stealing them more difficult.
"When you get your converter stolen, it is a real hassle. And if you don't have insurance, you have a really big problem," stated Young.
He says some vehicles are more coveted by criminals, including ones with 2 catalytic converters or those with more precious metals. While catalytic converter theft can happen in less than a minute.
"It doesn't seem like it getting any better, and I don't know why it would because there are plenty of old cars that are easy to steal on the road," added Young.
It remains to be seen, how much of an impact the additional measures will have on Hawaii's catalytic converter thefts.