New Kaua‘i County TAT payment portal takes effect Nov. 1

LĪHU‘E, Kaua'i (KITV4) – Effective Nov. 1, taxpayers will be able to pay on the new and improved Kaua‘i County Transient Accommodations Tax payment portal.
The new KTAT payment portal is a collaborative design between Maui, Hawai‘i, and Kaua‘i counties in an effort to streamline the payment process, deliver greater functionality and reporting to taxpayers, and provide an improved user experience.
Some of the enhanced features include the following:
Creation of secure user profiles with user defined logon IDs and passwords;
Allows users to register multiple TA accounts under a single profile;
Accepts payments to three counties within Hawai‘i (excludes City & County of Honolulu);
Provides search of State TA number during registration to confirm identity;
Allows taxpayer to add, delete, or edit accounts under the registered user profile;
Calculates County TAT amount, including penalty and interest, based on payment date;
Shows taxpayer’s payment history;
Reconciles the County TAT amount to the reported State taxable proceeds;
Accepts payments from credit/debit cards, PayPal, and eChecks (a convenience fee will be applied to payments made via credit/debit cards);
Continues to waive processing fees for eChecks (free to user); and
Sturgis Web Services provides the highest level of security and encryption.
The current DirectBiller platform was disconnected on Sunday, Oct. 30.
The new link to access the KTAT payment portal will also be displayed on the county’s KTAT website.
