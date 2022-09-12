New Kaneohe restaurant moves into former Dean's Drive Inn location

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -A Kaneohe restaurant made its new home in the former Dean's Drive Inn location.
Cafe Kalawe, owned by the husband and wife team, Raymond and Kalawe, moved their tiny restaurant from Kawa Street down the street on William Henry Road.
On its Facebook page, the owners wrote: "MAHALO NUI to all of our customers, family, and friends who have helped with blessing us during our first week at our New Location! Our cup overfloweth, and we praise Ke Akua for blessing us in abundance."
Known for its ono breakfast of the loco moco with gravy all over, chopped steak plate, and save room for the delicious desserts!
Dean's Drive Inn's owner announced its closure in June, citing rising food and supply costs.