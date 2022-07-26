New innovative UH housing facility RISE will feature both housing and entrepreneurship facilities

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Entrepreneurial students at the University of Hawaii at Manoa will have a new place to call home come fall 2023.
That’s when RISE, or Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs, officially opens its doors.
The brand new $70-million housing community will feature 374 beds in a “live-learn-work” mixed-use facility that will also enjoy proximity to UH entrepreneurship programs offered by the Pacific Asian Center for Entrepreneurship (PACE) in the Shidler College of Business.
Classrooms, makerspaces, meeting rooms, and co-working spaces are planned for the bottom floor at the new facility in what UH hopes “will be a collaborative learning environment where students of all disciplines can explore their passions, solve complex problems, build prototypes, test their ideas and access resources."
Leasing for the units begins in fall 2022 for a grand opening in fall 2023.
“RISE will provide UH students with unique opportunities to develop as innovators and entrepreneurs who will help lead the diversification and strengthening of our economy,” said UH President David Lassner. “It will also provide a meaningful increase in our student housing inventory that will help relieve pressure on the waiting lists created by enrollment growth at UH Manoa, which looks to prepare for another record-breaking entering freshman class.
“This extraordinary project is coming together without burdening taxpayers, thanks to the leadership and collaboration among our P3 partners and the support of private donors who have already given nearly $3.7 million to equip the state-of-the-art facility, provide scholarships and launch RISE programs.”
Undergraduate and graduate students who are interested in applying can visit the RISE website here.
The building is fully funded with private, non-taxpayer money. UH, UH Foundation and Hunt Companies entered into a public-private partnership to design, build and finance the facility, and B.HOM Student Living will manage RISE – the university’s first externally managed student housing complex.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.