...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...

...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.

* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.

&&

Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;

PacificIslandsKingTides.org

New incandescent light bulb ban takes effect

  • Updated
  • 0
bulb

A new light bulb ban takes effect across the country today.

A new incandescent bulb ban takes effect across the country.

It's not an effort to turn off the lights, but instead an effort to make our future more energy efficient.

