New Honolulu cafe offers drinks and group therapy for teens

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There's a mental health crisis for America's young people, according to many medical experts. Now, a new nonprofit therapy space opening in Kakaako next week hopes to address that.
You've probably heard the term coffee talk. But "Spill the Tea Cafe" will be taking that phrase literally, selling more than just beverages.
"[It is] just a place they'll feel more comfortable to share the struggles they're going through, because other kids are also going through it," described Owner Haylin Dennison.
It will offer a safe space for teens. Dennison called it a "group therapy clinic for teenagers -- anyone 12 to 17. It's called Spill the Tea Cafe because we'll be serving coffee and boba. It's just a place for kids to hang out."
Dennison is a therapist who says she's seen demand for behavioral health services quadruple over the pandemic.
"There's such a need for this right now, because if anyone has tried to get a therapist in the pandemic, you will have trouble doing that. In this way, it's going to alleviate an active problem, and alleviate the wait time. Sometimes, you can wait three to six months to see someone. We can have ten kids at a time come through the cafe and do the group therapy. It's still very HIPPA-compliant and we have licensed providers there," she explained.