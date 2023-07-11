New Hawaii Tourism Authority program works to mitigate tourist Impact

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- At Richardson Beach Park, locals have noticed an uptick in tourists in recent years, especially on Tuesdays, when the cruise ships arrive in Hilo.
"But to us at the Hawaii Tourism Authority, to our community partners, to our stewards, this is home. And there are some things you need to know when visiting our home, knowing how to interact with our marine and wildlife, reef safe sunscreen, and just generally understanding how to behave in a space," Ilihia Gionson of HTA said.
HTA has partnered with community organizations to get locals participating in a new stewardship program. Representatives will begin to interact with tourists and monitor the activity locally.
"This place is first and foremost a community space for our local families, for our local programs that want to come here and teach our keiki something," Waiuli Steward Keahiloa Kanahele told KITV4, "So our mission with the Hawaii Tourism Authority, we're hoping that if we do get an accurate count of how much visitors come here, we can better monitor that and make sure that our community still has a place here."
The park itself has undergone recent renovations. Elected officials are also watching closely.
"It actually helps the county, legislators like myself, plan for what type of infrastructure, how many parking stalls, how many bathrooms, what times should we pick up our trash, those types of things, along with what time should our beach parks be closed," Hawaii County Council Member Sue Lee Loy said, "A lot of the work that our stewards are doing here will help drive that for us and in turn we'll have better community spaces for everyone."
"There is a higher interest, I'm saying, in Hawaii Island than we've ever seen before and we as a community we're trying to first understand, well what does that mean? How do we feel about it?," Ainaaloha Ioane, the Keaukaha Program Community Lead said, "And then once we understand how we feel about it, okay, well what do we want to do and how do we want to react as a community to what's happening?"