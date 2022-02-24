New Hawaii program lets Medicaid pay for housing for houseless persons

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds around 15 to 20 kt, and seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters,
Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters,
Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Billing a health insurance company for housing costs? That's what a new program that started this year will do. Advocates working to end homelessness say it makes sense.
The National Healthcare for the Homeless Council says homelessness puts one at risk for poor health, and vice versa. Now, a new state program hopes to bridge the gap between homelessness and healthcare.
"The state has a new program called Community Integration Services, or CIS. This program came about from approval on Medicaid waivers," HOPE Services Hawaii CEO Brandee Menino explained.
Case workers can now bill insurance, which can bill Medicaid, for the time they spend helping find someone housing.
"These are not typical healthcare billable services," admitted Menino, but the reason it makes sense? "How do you expect people experiencing homelessness to take care of their health when they're not safe outdoors? Healthcare is housing. Housing is healthcare."
What CIS also does is let case workers take the medical help to the streets "because [the houseless person is] on survival mode on the streets they don't have the capacity to think about appointments and calendars. It's removing those barriers," Menino said.
Menino says right now, most homeless people use emergency medical services for help, like firefighters, paramedics, or the emergency room. This will reduce the strain on that system.
"That's the goal: to bridge access to healthcare and mental health care so it doesn't use up the necessary services," she said.
The program is just getting off the ground, but Menino says she's hopeful about what it can do.
"My hope is every person in our community has access to the healthcare and behavioral health care they need," she said.