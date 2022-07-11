New Hawaii law enforcement department may offer crime-fighting advantages

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM
HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds to 25 knots.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new law splits the Hawaii Department of Public Safety into the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and creates a new Department of Law Enforcement.
Starting in July, a transition team is being assembled. In addition, $900,000 is budgeted to get the Department of Law Enforcement up by 2024. A new training center will eventually be built as well, but the reorganization of several state agencies into this new department opens up some real possibilities.
“We’ll be more focused, faster prosecution, you'll see more uniforms on the road helping to strengthen that visual deterrence, better trained officers across the board, and investigative capabilities that we don't currently have,” said Department of Public Safety Chief Deputy Lanikoa Dobrowolsky.
He is excited the name of his current department is going away, and a new one is taking it's crime fighting responsibilities. A new law has created the Department of Law Enforcement which will unify multiple state agencies.
“If we're able to expand our operations to the other islands to include those things, we could take a portion of the pressure of the county police,” said Chief Deputy Dobrowolsky.
The State Harbor Police, DPS's patrol and investigative units, narcotics, the attorneys who handle their cases, and the drug canine unit will now work be in the same department.
‘“We have a pretty good canine program on this island. We don't have that same program on other islands. We are not able to focus the budget and expand that project. We would like to expand that project to have those canines in airports on the neighbor islands and to have fugitive operations on the neighbor islands,” said Dobrowolsky.
Personnel is expected to come from the other agencies. “The budget that's assigned to the Department of Attorney General’s Investigative Unit will merge into the DLE. The Harbor Patrol budget will merge over and the Sheriff's budget will merge over,” said Dobrowolsky.
Admittedly, some of those agencies' budgets will shrink, but the hope is the process of catching and prosecuting criminals will improve statewide.
"Streamlining those investigations will allow a quicker case follow up, allow for better prosecution, and create better cooperation with the fellow agencies we work with,” said Dobrowolsky.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.