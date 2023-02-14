New Hawaii bill would allow possession of ‘small amount’ of marijuana for personal use

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts, and seas
6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
President Joe Biden announced that he’s pardoning individuals charged with simple marijuana possession on a federal level, but his decision does not affect broad groups of Americans and non-citizens charged with the crime.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – A Senate Judiciary committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 669, which would legalize small amounts of marijuana for personal use in Hawaii.
Dozens of people testified in support and against the bill.
SB 669 allows for purchases to be limited to 4 ounces every 15 days. For perspective, this is equivalent to possessing approximately 224 joints every 15 days. The bill would also establish regulations for growing and selling purposes.
The Department of the Attorney General says they have concerns regarding unlicensed activity, and notes that the bill has several provisions that could present confusion on what is intended to be permitted.
"But did anybody ask me what was right for me? Did anybody ask the patients what’s right for them? I oppose this bill strongly," said Loreada Black.
"I believe that the time has come for Hawaii to join 21 other states, Guam, and the US Virgin Islands as recognizing cannabis prohibition as a failed public policy," said Devaughn Ward.
The Senate Judiciary committee will meet again Thursday morning to discuss the next steps on the bill.
