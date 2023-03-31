New gun law in effect on Oahu prohibiting concealed carry in 'sensitive places'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is a new gun law on the books in Honolulu.
Residents all across Oahu will not be allowed to conceal carry at several locations that have large groups of people and/or children. The city and county is now prohibiting firearms at 13 so-called “sensitive places” including city buildings and public transit.
A Kapolei resident who did not wish to be identified told KITV4 Bill 57 is unconstitutional. He said the law proves there is no trust between the mayor and the Honolulu Police Department with responsible gun owners.
"A lot of law-abiding citizens who have been validated by the police or FBI know the rules and live by the rules. Most active shooters are not legal gun owners and they’re not law-abiding citizens, they’re criminals," said the resident.
Childcare facilities, parks, clinics, public transit, and restaurants that are allowed to sell alcohol are a few on the list of sensitive places.
Private businesses also have the authority to allow or not allow guns. Those business are expected to have signs on their property.
"This is about keeping Hawaii’s gun rates the lowest in the country, which it has been for many years, and hopefully for many more years. We hope we will not see the kind of violence an tragedies we see around the country," said Honolulu councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam.
"I don’t believe it’s unconstitutional. In fact, we are in the process now and have been receiving applications and having those applications reviewed and permits given out to carry under the circumstance. We're upholding that end of the law," Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said at the bill signing.
The law exempts authorized detectives and security guards.
Violators face a misdemeanor charge. The mayor said the bill did not face much controversy but it is possible in the coming week.