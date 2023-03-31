 Skip to main content
New gun law in effect on Oahu prohibiting concealed carry in 'sensitive places'

  Updated
  • 0
Gun rights advocates expect to win second case

A second supreme court decision is expected in Young vs. Hawaii that will determine if the state will allow firearms to be carried in public.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There is a new gun law on the books in Honolulu.

Residents all across Oahu will not be allowed to conceal carry at several locations that have large groups of people and/or children. The city and county is now prohibiting firearms at 13 so-called “sensitive places” including city buildings and public transit.

