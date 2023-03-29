New drugs, old problems with illegal substance abuse

Troubling trends have been spotted on our streets: new illegal drugs and risky drug combinations.
There is also disturbing news about Hawaii's on-going meth problem.
A year ago, Jefry Job tried crystal methamphetamine, and his life has never been the same since.
"One guy is like just try it. I try it and since that time until now, I don't know to get free from that," stated Job.
He says he is now homeless and has lost everything, but still can't stop smoking crystal meth, which is also known as ice.
"I do my best to stop even for one week. I get past two days and I go crazy looking for it," added Job.
His story is sadly, not unique. Hawaii residents have been addicted to meth for decades.
"Crystal meth has been our drug threat for the past 35 years," stated Gary Yabuta, the Executive Director for Hawaii High Impact Drug Trafficking Area.
What is new is: Crystal meth and different street drugs are now being mixed with other illegal drugs.
"Last year I mixed ice with heroin, and I shot up," said Job.
Fentanyl has also been found to be mixed with xylazine, which is an animal tranqualizer and sedative - with a street name of tranq. That combination can be deadly.
"You can treat an opioid with narcan, which will reverse its effects. But if it is mixed with xylazine, the narcan doesn't work with xylazine - so that is the scary part," stated Yabuta.
Crystal meth remains Hawaii's most popular street drug, even though law enforcement is seizing more of it.
"They seized almost 800 kilgrams of meth in 2022. In 2021, there was less than 300 kg seized - and that was a record high. Before that, we were averaging about 100 kg seized each year," added Yabuta.
While drug seizures are way up, the price for crystal meth has dropped dramatically.
"Before, an ounce of meth would cost you $2,000. Now you can get a kilogram for less than $1,000, maybe 800 or $600," said Yabuta.
Hawaii is getting all that crystal meth and other street drugs, the same way we get many things: through the mail.
"Law enforcement is trying to intercept parcels from coming in, but were being overwhelmed. Imagine the amount of parcels that would fill up a Walmart coming in every day," stated Yabuta.
Being unable to stop that flow of drugs also means Hawaii is unable to stop people from using illegal drugs they are addicted to, or prevent residents from trying new ones that reach the state.
"We have to prevent people from trying these drugs because they are going to get hooked. It is not a gradual process, when you become addicted - meth is a good example," said Yabuta.
"I want to get off this, but it is always coming, coming, coming to me. I need help to get away from this," added Job.