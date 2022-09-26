 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

  • Updated
  • 0
Japan generic

People pass next to Hokan-ji Temple (also known as Yasaka Pagoda) in Kyoto, Japan, on October 14, 2021. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel.

Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions from Japan that have put pressure on economies around the globe.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred