New details on Japan tourism as travel restrictions end Oct. 11

HONOLULU (KITV4) – On Sept. 26, Hong Kong lifted its COVID-19 travel restrictions and on October 11, so will Japan. And new details have come out of Japan about the highly-anticipated return of unrestricted international travel.
Hawaii tourism officials have been talking about both incoming and outgoing border restrictions from Japan that have put pressure on economies around the globe.
Here’s what Japanese tourism officials say prospective travelers will need to be aware of when travel resumes.
First, for those looking to travel to Japan on that Oct. 11, the country will abolish its standing daily arrival cap, allowing visa-free entry for visitors from 68 countries as it did before the pandemic.
Visitors will also have to show proof of receiving at least three doses of the COVID-19 shot or a negative test as the country also climates its on-arrival self-quarantine protocol.
And finally, Japan is set to increase the number of international flight routes to accommodate the built up demand to and from the country.
Regarding the return of Japanese travelers to Hawaii, it means travel without the limitations of guided tours or domestic passenger caps. Still, as members of Hawaii Tourism Japan detail, that economic recovery here in the islands is not expected to return overnight
“The only thing that we're looking at right now...mainly two factors that we’re seeing headwinds in, is one, the Yen rate and secondly, the [jet] fuel surcharge…which is about $700-$800 roundtrip, and that's before you pay for your ticket,” said Eric Takahata with Hawaii Tourism Japan.
Realistic expectations are for the substantial return of the Japanese visitor back between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.