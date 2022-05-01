Update and reaction to Varsity Circle apartment fire

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...East to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Coastal Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV)- An apartment building fire forced eight residents from their homes, sent one man to the hospital, and a woman who lived next door is recovering from smoke inhalation. Residents of that building tell us they've lost what cannot be replaced.
"My uncle passed away. We had one photo of him. He just passed away 2 years ago. And we always had the photo by the door. And we always like blessed his photo, watching him as we left. I didn't even remember about it until a minute ago. Like oh my god I lost that," said Sarah Hickey who is a resident who was displaced by the fire.
Hours after a fire ripped through the second floor of apartment complex on Varsity Place, Sarah Hickey is still brought to tears. The Honolulu Fire Department says the call came in at 10:53 am. "The first unit arrived at 11:01 am to find smoke and flames coming from the second story," said Honolulu Fire Department Captain Randall Lindsey.
Only 9 minutes later, the second story started to collapse. So too did the hearts of those who once lived there. Two dogs did not make it out alive. "I think what really hurts is the loss of our fur family. That's what is really difficult. But I'm glad everyone is safe," said displaced resident Don farmer.
Hickey herself had a scare when she was notified of the fire. A neighbor was concerned her brother was inside at the time. "It was scary because I didn't know where he was. And I didn't know if he was a sleep at the time. So at the moment I was devastated thinking he might have been home. But luckily he wasn't," said Hickey.
No human fatalities. That's the good news. The bad news is the second floor is gutted by the fire, the first floor has water damage, and 4 families need a new place to sleep. They don't know what tomorrow brings. " I'm just going to try and find a new apartment to live in. Luck I have the support of neighbors and friends here, as well as my boyfriend. We're going to be OK for a few days as we try to get it together," said Hickey.
Meanwhile the Red Cross, a local church, and neighbors have stepped up to offer different kinds of support whether it was something to drink or a chair to sit and recover. But it's going to be an uphill battle after losing all their things, and pets. We're told a Gofundme account is being set up for the victims.
The Honolulu fire departments tells us an electrical arc from an outlet on the second floor caused this accidental fire, which caused an estimated $620,000 in damage.