New data released on Red Hill fuel contamination

HONOLULU (KITV4) – It’s been six months since the NAVY’s water contamination went public, and for the first time we’re seeing the size and scope of the Red Hill fuel spill.
The Department of Health (DOH) has broken down maps showing the underground movement of fuel contamination over time. The maps provide a timeline of the quality and movement of the Red Hill spill from last November to today.
The white line on the map indicates the Red Hill shaft. The Black circles – the fuel tank. The white dots are wells in the area and any question marks indicate uncertainty in the TPH reading.
Now, the colors are the level of contamination. You can see the concentration of higher levels here around the well and then lower concentrations as we start to move out. However; DOH still keeping a close eye on the lower concentration areas.
The Department of Health also showed the movement of the TPH oil. TPH oil is form older releases when contaminants are shaken up from the ground. The maps showing the movement of older fuel suggests that plumes of contamination are stable and diminishing.
But the DOH says they're still keeping a careful watch and taking action.
Another important mention from DOH officials is this data was not released in real time to the department or the public.
During Friday’s meeting DOH confirmed the NAVY is developing an online database system to improve data management and share information with the public.
The DOH also highlighting the next steps- including rapid installation of monitoring wells to detect further movement of the fuel contaminants and continued Red Hill shaft pumping to limit further contamination but, some resident say there’s not enough being done.
The DOH said the NAVY must provide and independent contractor’s assessment on facility operations by tomorrow, Sunday May 15. A plan and schedule to de-fuel is due by June 30. And a plan for closure of the facility is due by November 1.
