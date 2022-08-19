New catfish documentary "Untold", featuring Manti Te'o, brings mental health to the forefront

It hasn't even been a week since Netflix dropped a new documentary about the catfishing scandal involving local boy and Heisman trophy finalist Manti Te'o.
But it's already taking the world by storm.
News Anchor and Reporter
It hasn't even been a week since Netflix dropped a new documentary about the catfishing scandal involving local boy and Heisman trophy finalist Manti Te'o.
But it's already taking the world by storm.
The two-part documentary, "Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist, " covers everything, from the Punahou-grad's upbringing in Laie and his rise to fame at Notre Dame to the high-profile catfishing scandal that rocked the country nearly a decade ago.
It features interviews with Te'o, his parents, even the person behind the fake-online profile he believed to be his girlfriend.
Robby Toma, Te'o's friend and former teammate at both Punahou and Notre Dame, is also featured in the film.
He says he and Te'o had a conversation about their concerns: the day before the documentary came out.
"I knew Manti didn't want people to feel bad for him," explains Toma. "He just wanted to share his story. And I think the producers and everyone involved in the film did a great job of him telling his story."
"Because he has been, for lack of a better term, the butt of America's jokes for the last ten years, so to see the compassion people are showing him, it's making me very proud of him and all he's been through and how he's really showing the faith and compassion he has."
Toma says he didn't even think twice when Te'o asked him to be a part of the film. He says he believes Te'o will play a big role in helping athletes battling mental health issues.
"Even with all the mental health issues he was going through, he had a good NFL career, you know obviously not exactly what he wanted, he had some injuries, but to go through all of that, to have the type of season and career he had, that just speaks volumes of his mental strength, and that's something that I think the Netflix documentary did a great job of."
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
News Anchor and Reporter
Mika is the co-anchor for KITV4 Island News at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. Since joining KITV4 in 2016, Mika has also served as a multimedia journalist, weather, and traffic anchor.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.