New cat café coming to Oahu to focus on providing jobs, connections for young people with disabilities

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A creative fusion of animal rescue, skills training, and wellness: that's the idea behind Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption, a new cat café coming to Oahu.
Oahu neuropsychologist and family therapist Dr. Karen Tyson is working with KAT Charities vice president Beth Doughty to develop Toe Beans & Dreams, a nonprofit for cat adoption, while also offering job training for young adults with developmental disabilities.
“The mission of Toe Beans & Dreams Adoption Café is to empower young adults with developmental disabilities by providing jobs and training to help them lead fulfilling lives, while connecting Oahu with the loving furry friends we have rescued through our nonprofit KAT Charities,” said Dr. Tyson.
Construction begins this week on the Toe Beans café, and not a minute too soon -- local shelters are currently seeing an influx in kittens, including KAT Charities, who have over a hundred cats ready to be adopted.
But the Toe Beans vision goes beyond just animal rescue: Dr. Tyson and Doughty plan to include space at the café for community groups specializing in behavioral therapy and skills training for children and young adults with disabilities.
When individuals with disabilities connect with animals, an incredible relationship is formed,” said Dr. Tyson. “Animals are unconditionally accepting and place no judgment or social expectations on people. This breaks down common barriers for individuals with social, attention, learning or physical disabilities and fosters a therapeutic relationship built on love and mutual trust.”
Toe Beans & Dreams will feature coffee, tea, snacks and baked goods in a comfortable environment. “Toe Beans” – named after the paw pads on the bottom of a cat's feet - will create an inclusive neighborhood community welcome to all, while fostering a safe place for all children -- with or without disabilities.
KAT Charities will host a mass adoption event Saturday, June 25, 3 - 6pm, and Sunday, June 26, 10am - 4pm and all adoption fees raised will go towards the construction of Toe Beans & Dreams. The event will be held at the current KAT Charities office located within the LD-ADHD Center of Hawaii, 98-1268 Kaʻahumanu St #202 in Pearl City.
“Kittens adopted this weekend will be the first in what we hope will be a long list of Toe Beans alumni,” said Doughty.
“We also welcome anyone who wants to volunteer their time and expertise for this venture,” Tyson said. Interested parties can join the café’s email list or email directly to donate@toebeans.com.