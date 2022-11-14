 Skip to main content
New case of monkeypox diagnosed in Hawaii resident

monkeypox
Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new case of monkeypox has been diagnosed in a Hawaii resident, bringing the total case count up to 40, according to the state Department of Health (DOH).

There have been 27 confirmed cases in Honolulu County, 4 in Hawaii County, 2 in Maui County, 3 in Kauai County, and 4 cases confirmed in Hawaii residents who are out of the state, including the latest case.

