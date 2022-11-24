New book about Long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change.

..WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY FOR ALL HAWAIIAN
ISLANDS...
.A cold front moving into the northwestern islands will produce
strong and gusty northeast winds after passing through each island
today. The potential for very strong wind gusts continues for
typical windier locations, such as mountain ridges or leeward
areas prone to gusty winds.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to
50 mph.
* WHERE...The islands of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make driving
difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 12 to 16 feet.
* WHERE...Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi
Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Big Island Windward
Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Author Ryan Prior talked to hundreds of long-haul patients who shared how the illness exacts a huge personal toll, and how these patients' suffering will affect us all.
Honolulu resident Angela Keen got COVID-19 in March 2020 and July 2022. She's never fully recovered.
"You feel real junk, can't sleep, sleep too much, fatigued, muscles hurt, can't think, foggy, forget things, kind of out of it," Keen said.
She couldn't work for a while.
"I was actually being encouraged to go on disability. I wasn't ready for that," she said.
Keen is not alone. She is one of millions of people worldwide who have, or will have, long COVID.
Journalist Ryan Prior's new book, "The Long Haul: Solving the Puzzle of the Pandemic's Long Haulers and How They Are Changing Healthcare Forever," is about people like her, and how long COVID patients themselves raised the alarm about the illness. And it takes a broader look at "the long-term effects of viruses and bacteria in general. Post-infectious diseases have been around a long time and Long COVID is forcing a reckoning with these diseases we've neglected for decades or centuries," Prior told KITV4.
"In the 80s and 90s, we talked about fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome, and people thought it was bunk, and these people are still suffering. Now you have a whole population of long COVID patients joining them," Keen said.
Prior says our state did better than most others in containing the virus.
"Hawaii's experience with COVID was, there were significantly fewer cases, especially early on, therefore there's fewer long COVID cases than in other states. Hawaii was more vigilant," he said.