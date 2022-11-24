 Skip to main content
New book about long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change

  • 0
COVID-19 long haulers generic

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new book about long COVID called "The Long Haul" looks at how it's changing the future of healthcare, and the economic implications if more isn't done.

New subvariants, family gatherings may bring more COVID-19 after holiday, but experts don't expect severe surge

Author Ryan Prior talked to hundreds of long-haul patients who shared how the illness exacts a huge personal toll, and how these patients' suffering will affect us all.

Long COVID book

New book about Long COVID looks at impacts to society and the impetus for change.
Hawaii doctors warn of 'tripledemic' of respiratory viruses this holiday season

An error occurred