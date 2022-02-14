New boating recommendations around humpback whales

Island boaters have new guidelines to help keep humpback whales healthier and happier.
Right now, boaters are required to stay 100 yards away from humpback whales, which migrate to Hawaii every winter.
But experts found slower speeds are also needed long before boaters get close to these huge creatures.
Whale watching excursions can sometimes be the highlight of a visitor's trip to Hawaii
"It is a thrilling experience for most people, a once in a lifetime opportunity for them. They have never seen it," said Chandra Bertsch, General Manager for Holo Holo Charters.
It may be thrilling for humans, but for the whales - not so much.
Research found these massive mammals change their behavior when boats speed in to give people a closer look.
"We're seeing responses of increased swim speeds, decreased dive times, as well as straighter lines of travel of those whales when vessels are coming in to watch those whales. And another important finding here is that we're seeing those responses up to 400 yards out from the humpback whale," said Jens Currie, with the Pacific Whale Foundation.
Now boaters are being asked to follow voluntary guidelines of slowing down to 6 knots once they are 400 yards from the migrating mammals.
Researchers found lower speeds can make a life or death difference to whales, as they can prevent strikes by boats which happen every winter.
"Well, there's been times just a few, maybe, four to around, I'd say averages of eight, on average. But we've had times where I've gotten 12 and 14 reports in a given season. So it does range," stated Ed Lyman, with the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale Marine Sanctuary.
Researchers find strikes occur with all different sized boats, but tend to happen more often with juveniles whales and calves, as they spend a lot more time on the surface.
That is what scientists believe killed a week old baby humpback whale, which washed up in Wailupe. It had a traumatic brain injury, likely caused by a vessel strike.
Slowing boaters down, further away from whales could keep more of these majestic animals alive, and make them more comfortable as they come to Hawaii to birth and nurse their young.
But what impact will it have on boaters who also share these waters?
Some tour operators, like Holo Holo Charters, said they have already been slowing down at the first sighting of whales..
"When we are viewing whales we are slowing and stopping. We want to have that experience whether 100 yards or 800 yards, we are going to stop the vessel and will enjoy that whale experience. Passengers will want to walk around, and grab their cameras, so we are going to stop for the safety of our passengers and the marine life," added Bertsch.
It is not only illegal for boats to approach within 100 yards of humpback whales, a reminder, it is also illegal for kayakers, stand up paddlers, drones, and even swimmers to get close to the visiting federally protected mammals.