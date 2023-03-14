 Skip to main content
New app allows you to explore all local businesses in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Discovering all the shops and eating spots that Kaimuki has to offer has just gotten easier.

Now, shoppers and diners are able to browse through the classic and new businesses by using an interactive map that’s available on the "Keep it Kaimuki" app. It includes more than 40 businesses and can be sorted by location or business category.

Robert Kekaula Fellow

Kayli Pascal-Martinez is the first recipient of KITV4’s Robert Kekaula Fellowship. Kayli was selected in the Fall of 2022 for this prestigious opportunity out of a broad pool of young applicants who are from Hawaii or currently living in Hawaii. She currently attends University of Hawaii - West Oahu where she is a junior studying Communications and New Media Technologies.

