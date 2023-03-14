New app allows you to explore all local businesses in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Discovering all the shops and eating spots that Kaimuki has to offer has just gotten easier.
Now, shoppers and diners are able to browse through the classic and new businesses by using an interactive map that’s available on the "Keep it Kaimuki" app. It includes more than 40 businesses and can be sorted by location or business category.
“Our goal for this map is to not only highlight the amazing businesses that make Kaimuki so special, but also to provide an easy and accessible place to discover everything you need to know about each business, including address, phone number and website,” said Jordan Lee, co-owner of the Public Pet and found of Keep it Kaimuki.
In addition to supporting small local business, Keep it Kaimuki also holds an annual Small Business Saturday movement that helps to promote and connect the local businesses in the neighborhood using social media, promotions, and merchandise.
“We encourage the community and visitors to use our map to shop and dine at local businesses that support our families and local economy,” said Lee.
