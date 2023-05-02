New affordable housing projects coming to Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii is the state with the highest average mortgage payment, and many families are racking up debt every month, struggling to make ends meet. But on Oahu, Honolulu is moving forward with its plans to build more affordable housing.
LendingTree reports that if a Honolulu family of three earns one hundred thousand dollars a year, on average, they will be spending nearly a thousand dollars more than they make each month. Another report shows that average mortgage payments in Hawaii have reached around $3,700.
In light of this, land developers, along with the Honolulu Department of Land Management, spoke in a city council meeting Tuesday to discuss the DLM's request for ground lease approval for a ten-acre affordable housing development project, which was approved as a resolution–with some members of council expressing their excitement for it.
“I just wanted to show my appreciation for the fact that you’re going to have preschools on site,” said District 3 Councilmember Esther Kia’aina. “It’s very exciting for the community and I hope other developers can replicate that, because it’s very important for families to be able to have that type of availability for their families.”
Hawaii housing has been expensive for decades, but only in the last few years have pricey dwellings set off a population decline. Now the problem has grown so acute it's sparked widespread concern many of Hawaii’s children won’t be able to afford living in their homeland as adults.
The project will span ten acres on the Makai side of Kapolei Parkway and will have 404 affordable housing units.
“Because it’s a lowrise development over the ten acres, we’re actually able to move in our first residents in 2024,” said Alana Kobayashi Pakkala, executive vice president of Kobayashi Group. “At about 100 units per quarter, we’ll be completing the project that year.”
Financing for the project closes in July, with construction beginning in August. Residents will be able to move into these units as soon as August of 2024. This development comes in tandem with a senior affordable rental project at the former Aiea sugar mills site, which will open in 2025.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.