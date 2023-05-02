 Skip to main content
New affordable housing projects coming to Honolulu

Housing in Honolulu

As Hawaii mortgage rates are named the highest in the country, the city begins new affordable housing projects.

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Hawaii is the state with the highest average mortgage payment, and many families are racking up debt every month, struggling to make ends meet. But on Oahu, Honolulu is moving forward with its plans to build more affordable housing.

LendingTree reports that if a Honolulu family of three earns one hundred thousand dollars a year, on average, they will be spending nearly a thousand dollars more than they make each month. Another report shows that average mortgage payments in Hawaii have reached around $3,700.

Spiraling housing prices spark worry about Hawaii's future

Spiraling housing prices spark worry about Hawaii's future

Hawaii housing has been expensive for decades, but only in the last few years have pricey dwellings set off a population decline. Now the problem has grown so acute it's sparked widespread concern many of Hawaii’s children won’t be able to afford living in their homeland as adults. 

An error occurred