Never give up! KITV4 producer inspires others after growing up homeless on Oahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It takes a lot of people to put on a newscast including many people behind the scenes.
The producer of the new KITV4 Island News at 4 has quite a story to tell -- one of hope, inspiration, and success.
The producer is in charge of putting a newscast together. It takes a special kind of person -- a good communicator, a leader, a strong writer, and someone who's prepared for the unexpected.
Victoria Cuba takes it all in stride, at least she makes it seem that way.
"As a producer, and I think anyone in the newsroom, you're under constant stress," Victoria said. "But at the end of the day, I still love it."
That's because she gets to inform the public and tell stories.
"I really think and I truly believe that everybody does have a story to tell because of my own story. It's not something that I was willing to share when I was younger. And still sometimes I'm hesitant about today because you know people see it as shameful," Victoria said.
Victoria was homeless as a child.
"The first time we were all homeless, my mom was working three jobs, and she just couldn't afford to pay the rent," Victoria said.
The lived in an old Matson shipping container in a junkyard in Pearl City.
"There's one bathroom there and we'd shower with a hose and it was really cold," Victoria said.
Victoria was in the sixth grade.
"And that first time that we were homeless you know, I didn't think much of it. She just kind of reminded us that you know, you guys have we have each other, you and your brother are still together. Like you know, that's what really matters," Victoria said.
They eventually moved from the junkyard into an apartment.
"And like I remember driving out once and looking in my rear view mirror and I said that's where it's always going to stay, in my rear view mirror," Victoria said.
But her family became homeless again, for a second time, when Victoria was a junior at Waipahu High School. She kept it a secret.
"That was the hardest thing was growing up and not being able to tell my friends. Like, hey, I live in a van," Victoria said.
She eventually did tell her friends, teachers, and the staff, and they embraced her.
"I just hope that everybody who has been in my life and who's cheered me on on the way that I'm doing right by them by doing what I do and keep going. I think that, besides a fear of falling back into homelessness, it's really the support of the people who've got me here I can't let them down," Victoria said.
People like Keith Hayashi, who was the principal of Waipahu High School at the time. He's now superintendent of Hawaii's public schools.
"There was no doubt in my mind that Victoria would be successful and in whatever area she chose -- that was back from in high school. You know there was this something in this girl, that drive and commitment to making a difference in the lives of other people that she was special, and I know others saw that too in her," Hayashi said.
After Waipahu High School, Victoria went to the University of Hawaii at Manoa, and even did a study abroad in London.
After graduating in 2018, Victoria landed a job as a producer at KITV4. Last month, she was promoted to senior producer.
"You know, I think with Victoria, she was always driven because of what obstacles she went through," said Victoria's mother, Debra Cuba.
"We're definitely all proud of her and who she is and who she's become," Hayashi said.
Victoria's mother is also really proud, and Victoria is very thankful that her mother taught her perseverance.
"You helped me get to here, so thank you," Victoria said. "You're welcome," Debra responded.
After all, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
"If you told 15-year-old Victoria that she would be where I'm at right now she would laugh because it would seem impossible. Like the person I am today was just a dream," Victoria said.
"Definitely a role model for all students, not only at Waipahu but I think all students statewide," Hayashi said.
Anchor/Executive Producer
Marisa Yamane joined KITV4 in January 2022 as an anchor and executive producer. She is an award-winning veteran journalist, who’s spent most of her career in Hawaii. She’s a proud graduate of Iolani School and UCLA.
