Netflix's 'Blown Away' positively impacting Hawaii's art glass industry.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Are you a fan of Blown Away on Netflix? If so, you're not alone. Local glass artists say the three seasons of the popular glass blowing competition have positively impacted Hawaii's glass industry.
Each episode starts with host Nick Uhas greeting a group of contestant with, "Glassblowers, welcome to the hot shop." The drama is always about which one of these glassblowers will "blow away" the judges.
Now in Season 3, Blown Away is one of Netflix's most popular shows. And Hawaii's glass community says it's benefitting from the interest.
Chris Richards, owner and glassblower of Hot Island Glass on Maui, says many customers come in to his gallery and reference the show.
"There are a lot of people that come in after seeing the show, who go out of their way to find glass shops to visit," he told KITV4.
Richards owns Maui's first glass studio. He says in his 30-plus years of business, he's seen a rise in popularity of glass, which increased again when the show started.
While the University of Hawaii says it's not seen a bump in enrollment for its glass classes, art professor Rick Mills agrees the show's having an impact.
"I'm sure it's significant. The general public's so much more aware of glassmaking," Mills said.
He says his student, Season One contestant Kevin Kiff, was a "glass act."
"He was really a team player. He makes it work, helps others make it work, generous with his time, an outstanding student in the glass area," Mills said.
So grab your popcorn and check out the show and watch some talented craftspeople "kick some glass."
If you want to check out glass art, a new exhibition at the Downtown Art Center called "For the Love of Creating" opened this week. It also features water media. The show will be up through Aug. 27.