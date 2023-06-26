Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died in 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak later today and hold through tonight before briefly
diminishing late Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to the Associated Press, nearly half of US honeybees died in 2022. This is the second-highest death rate on record.
Many die because of parasites, pesticides, starvation, and climate change.
Honeybees are needed for our crops. More than 100 of the crops we eat including nuts, vegetables, and berries are pollinated by honeybees.
The good news is, beekeepers are able to maintain a relatively steady population because they restock and split their hives.
Owner of "Hi Honey Farm" Stanislav Abdullin says we must protect honeybees and warns people against using pesticides as they kill honeybees.
"Too many pesticides. Mostly from RoundUp. They made it legal so it doesn't kill honeybee instantly, but it wipes the memory off so honeybee doesn't know where to hide anymore and it dies within few days," Abdullin claimed.
Abdullin's farm creates natural deterrents to eliminate parasites. They grind up seashells to get rid of insects and use natural plants such as dill to act as a pesticide.
Hi Honey Farm offers tours for adults and kids! Beekeepers will educate guests on honeybees and give you the opportunity to taste different flavors of honey.