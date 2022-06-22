Nearly a year after closing its doors, future of Kailua's Pali Lanes still unclear

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Once a gathering place for the Kailua community, Pali Lanes now sits deserted with its façade and parking lot fenced in.
The iconic bowling alley shuttered its doors nearly a year ago, and community members feel kept in the dark as to what is next for the venue.
Christian Arakawa, who has been spearheading the effort to reopen the bowling alley, said he and others have asked landowner Alexander & Baldwin what they plan to do with the property but have gotten no clear answers.
"They said in August of 2019 that they plan to preserve bowling in Kailua as well as Pali Lanes," Arakawa said. "That's three years ago and it's closed. It's been closed for almost a year now. It's a huge stab in the heart to a lot of our locals in our community."
Longtime Kailua resident Gail Dean often took her children to Pali Lanes as they grew up. Dean hopes A&B will listen to the community, who continue to petition to reopen the venue.
"It represented old Kailua and family, community," Dean added. "Those of my genre, my years, we all feel the loss. We miss it."
KITV4 also asked A&B about its plans for the property and we received the following response from a company spokesperson:
"Last year, the owners of Pali Lanes closed the bowling center citing hardships due to the pandemic, despite A&B's significant financial assistance from 2018-2020. Since the onset of COVID-19, A&B has prioritized the safety of our customers, support for our merchants and continued partnership with the Windward non-profits delivering relief to local families. Identifying and engaging a viable tenant for the Pali Lanes property remains an important goal for A&B, and our team will continue to conduct this review and share updates when available with the community. We have finalized extensive improvements at Aikahi Park Shopping Center and the HIC building, both examples of successful redevelopment in Kailua. "