Nearly 90% of usable beach at Hanauma Bay could be underwater by 2030, according to UH study

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A new five-year study conducted by researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa reveals alarming predictions about the future of Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve.

The study evaluated the impacts of sea-level rise on the preserve. According to the study by UH’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB), approximately 88% of Hanauma Bay’s usable beach will be submerged by 2030.

