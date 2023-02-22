Nearly 500 Maui healthcare workers set to strike after tentative agreement fails

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui
County Leeward Waters, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big
Island Windward Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island
Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Members of United Public Workers rally in December for better wages for health care workers on Maui.
WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Nearly 500 healthcare workers in Maui county are walking off the job Wednesday morning and going on strike at 6 a.m.
Those who rejected the final offer from Maui Health include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and cooks, working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital.
The three medical facilities fall under Kaiser's Maui Health System.
Members of United Public Workers were given a "last, best and final" offer. They turned it down Tuesday. Now, those members will strike, rather than go forward with a tentative agreement struck last week after arbitration.
Members voted by a 97% majority to authorize the strike. Workers have been under a contract extension since last June. State director Kalani Werner told KITV4 requests have been reasonable from the workers' side-- and that UPW members have been serving the community through the pandemic, inflation and staffing shortages.
"It's important the public actually know that a lot of our members are still required to do a swab test. They're still required to go through that daily- with the mask mandates and everything," Kalani Werner told KITV4, "So it's about the offers (and) what they're hoping to achieve."
Back in December UPW members held a public picket line to call attention to the issue of wages.
"Do you want someone who's caring for your loved one, your grandma, your grandpa, your wife, your husband- to be exhausted, overworked and providing that essential care to your loved one?" Werner asked in response to questioning as to how the strike might impact the community, "You want them to be able to be fully staffed, to be able to be fully alert and to be able to give that 100% care that you want, when you take someone to the hospital."
KITV4 reached out to Maui Health after the news broke in the early evening but has not yet received comment.