Nearly 500 Maui healthcare workers set to strike after tentative agreement fails

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui health care workers reject offer and prepare for walk-out

Members of United Public Workers rally in December for better wages for health care workers on Maui.

Nearly 500 healthcare workers in Maui county - will be walking off the job and will go on strike at six o'clock tomorrow morning.

WAILUKU, Maui (KITV4) -- Nearly 500 healthcare workers in Maui county are walking off the job Wednesday morning and going on strike at 6 a.m.

Those who rejected the final offer from Maui Health include nurses aides, respiratory therapists, housekeepers, and cooks, working at Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital, and Lanai Community Hospital.

