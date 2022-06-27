Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center by KITV Web Staff Jun 27, 2022 Jun 27, 2022 Updated 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy: Genova Hawaiian Jewelry Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu police are investigating a brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center Monday.Surveillance video from Genova Hawaiian Jewelry captured a man and a woman walk into the store just after 3 p.m.The store owners said they claimed to be husband and wife.Eventually the woman can be seen leaving. The man then tries on a chain, before taking off. News HPD Believes Series of Smash & Grab Robberies Connected By Jeremy Lee In all, the owners said he made off with a 14 karat gold chain and cross totaling nearly $5,300."It hurt us a lot because we're new here and we barely made any sales. And then this really hurt and impacted our business," explained owner Diana Genova.The suspect is seen wearing a green shirt, black, Nike shoes, and a white mask.So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information, is asked to call Honolulu Police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Parents of Kapolei murder suspect call for changes in processing mentally ill detainees Updated Mar 10, 2022 Local 38-year-old hospitalized after gunshot wound Updated Dec 23, 2021 Local Hunting licenses and stamps to be issued for 2022-23 season Updated Jun 14, 2022 Local Sunday weather: Weakening winds, shifting weather pattern, rain on the way May 15, 2022 Local Mass shooting at Nigeria church kills dozens, says local lawmaker Updated Jun 5, 2022 Local Instagram unveils new features aimed at helping keep teens safe Updated Jun 2, 2022 Recommended for you