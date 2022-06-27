 Skip to main content
Nearly $5,300 worth of jewelry stolen in brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center

Ala Moana jewelry store theft
Courtesy: Genova Hawaiian Jewelry

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Honolulu police are investigating a brazen theft at Ala Moana Shopping Center Monday.

Surveillance video from Genova Hawaiian Jewelry captured a man and a woman walk into the store just after 3 p.m.

The store owners said they claimed to be husband and wife.

Eventually the woman can be seen leaving.  The man then tries on a chain, before taking off.

In all, the owners said he made off with a 14 karat gold chain and cross totaling nearly $5,300.

"It hurt us a lot because we're new here and we barely made any sales. And then this really hurt and impacted our business," explained owner Diana Genova.

The suspect is seen wearing a green shirt, black, Nike shoes, and a white mask.

So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information, is asked to call Honolulu Police.

