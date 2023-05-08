 Skip to main content
Nearly 2,000 borrowers approved for Student Loan Forgiveness

Where Biden's student loan forgiveness program stands

President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week's midterm elections, on November 2 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold.

 Alex Brandon/AP

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The U.S. Department of Education today announced nearly 2,000 Hawaii residents are now approved for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.

Under temporary changes made by the Biden-Harris administration, the program allocated more than $131 million for those local borrowers. That comes to an average of more than 68,000 dollars per person.

