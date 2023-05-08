Nearly 2,000 borrowers approved for Student Loan Forgiveness

President Joe Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week's midterm elections, on November 2 near the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Biden's student loan forgiveness program remains on hold.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The U.S. Department of Education today announced nearly 2,000 Hawaii residents are now approved for Public Service Loan Forgiveness.
Under temporary changes made by the Biden-Harris administration, the program allocated more than $131 million for those local borrowers. That comes to an average of more than 68,000 dollars per person.
P.S.L.F. covers public employees like teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officials, and nonprofit workers. Nationwide, the number of borrowers set to benefit is more than 600,000, totaling around 42 billion dollars in relief.
“Since day one, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked relentlessly to fix a broken student loan system, including by making sure we fulfill the promise of Public Service Loan Forgiveness for those who have spent a decade or more serving our communities and our country,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
“To date, the Biden-Harris team has kept that promise for more than 615,000 teachers, nurses, social workers, servicemembers, and other public servants by approving a combined $42 billion in student loan debt forgiveness. The difference that Public Service Loan Forgiveness is making in the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans reminds us why we must continue doing everything we can to fight for borrowers and why families cannot afford to have progress derailed by partisan politicians. During Public Service Recognition Week—and every week—we thank all those who serve our communities.”