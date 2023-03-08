Nearly 12,000 HECO customers without power along Oahu's windward coast

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
The cause of the outage has not yet been determined, however, Oahu is under a high wind advisory until midnight. The winds have also been responsible for toppling trees, utility poles, and signs around the island.
There are more than 13,000 customers without power across Oahu, HECO said.
This is a developing story. Check back with KITV4 for more information.
115p Kaneohe update: ~11,010 additional customers without power. ~13,495 customers remain without power until crews complete repairs. Mahalo for your patience. #OahuOutage
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.