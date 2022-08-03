 Skip to main content
Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers

Diver Ryan Naluai works on removing a large derelict fishing net at Kamokuokamohoaliʻi / Maro Reef.

A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii. 

Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands). 

Derelict fishing net at Kāmole/Laysan Island.

