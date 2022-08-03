Nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets removed from reefs off Hawaii by freedivers

A team of free divers removed nearly 100,000 pounds of debris and ghost nets from reefs and beaches off of Hawaii.
Team members with the Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project (PMDP), a Hawaii-based non-profit organization, returned to Honolulu on Saturday aboard the 185-ft ship M/V Imua cleared 97,295 pounds of marine debris -- including 86,000 pounds of ghost nets --- from reefs and beaches of the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument (Northwestern Hawaiian Islands).
Ghost nets, or large, tangled masses of discarded fishing nets, get caught on shallow coral reefs of the Hawaiian Islands, which smother and break living coral colonies. The nets also threaten endangered marine wildlife.
"One single trawl net the team discovered at Kamokuokamohoaliʻi was found plastered across nearly 200 feet of reef by the ocean currents and had smothered much of the living coral underneath it, " says Sarah Marquis, NOAA affiliate. "These nets also pose a major entanglement hazard for most marine wildlife, most notably the endangered Hawaiian monk seal, of which only 1,500 remain. Hawaiian green sea turtles (honu) and many species of seabirds are also vulnerable to this threat."
The team of 16 freedivers left Honolulu on July 2 for 27 days of cleanup. After 12 intensive days at Kamokuokamohoaliʻi, or Maro Reef, the team surveyed 1,100 acres of coral reef and successfully removed 86,000 pounds of ghost nets from that area.
“That’s the equivalent of taking a walk through New York’s Central Park and a few surrounding blocks, and finding enough trash to equal the weight of a commercial commuter airliner,” said PMDP President Kevin O’Brien. “The fact that we are seeing this kind of accumulation in such a single small area is really indicative of the scale of the global marine debris issue."
"Kamokuokamohoaliʻi is one of the most pristine and isolated places on the planet, and if it’s ending up here in these quantities, it means we’ve got a problem,” Obrien added.
“An estimated 115,000 pounds of marine debris accumulates on the reefs of Papahānaumokuākea each year, and if PMDP isnʻt cleaning it up, no one is,” PMDP Executive Director James Morioka stated.
“PMDP’s next clean-up mission is in September, with the goal of removing another 100,000 lbs. It's our goal at PMDP to continue regular clean-up efforts into the future to maintain coral reef health and protect countless animals from entanglement and potential injury or death.”
The PMDP expedition also cleaned up an additional 11,000 pounds of nets and plastics from the shorelines of Kamole (Laysan Island) and Kapou (Lisianski Island), for a total of 97,295 lbs.
Ghost nets found on shorelines are sometimes partially buried in the sand or tangled around tree roots, making them harder to remove.
“It’s quite simple, when you love a place and it has woven itself into your heart, your body lunges to the work calling to be done,” said Namele Naipo-Arsiga, PMDP Team Lead.
Thanks to the “Nets to Energy” partnership with Schnitzer Steel Corporation and Covanta Energy, most of the debris will be incinerated to generate electricity for powering Oahu homes. However, before incineration, recyclable plastics will be set aside for PMDP’s local student-led ocean plastics recycling project, a spokesperson said.
The Papahānaumokuākea Marine Debris Project is a Honolulu-based nonprofit organization whose mission is to conduct annual large-scale cleanup efforts from the remote reefs and islands of Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument.
Kathryn spent the last decade in the Bay Area working in nonprofits, education, and communications consulting. She has a B.A. in English from St. Mary's College of CA and an M.A. in Public Affairs and Politics from the University of San Francisco.