 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NCIS takes suspect into custody, Three suspicious packages found near military base

  • Updated
  • 0
HPD car generic

A man is in custody tonight after several suspicious packages were discovered near Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

UPDATE 9:30 p.m.: According to Navy reports:

"A male suspect was taken into custody by NCIS at approximately 6:00 pm. and turned over to Honolulu Police."

Three suspicious packages found near Pearl Harbor

HPD officers had Kamehameha Hightway blocked off, as a near 4 hour investigation was underway involving three suspicious packages.
shelter in place text alert

Residents near Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam have been asked to shelter in place due to a suspicious package investigation on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred