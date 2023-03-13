 Skip to main content
NCIS: Hawaii transforms streets in Chinatown for filming

Chinatown Pauahi Street

Safety & economic development are the focus of the ongoing revitalization plan.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sections of Honolulu’s Chinatown district are being closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday to make way for filming NCIS: Hawaii.

According to the Honolulu Film Office, sections of Pauahi Street and Merchant Street in Chinatown will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14. The production will transform the streets to resemble a foreign country, requiring extensive set dressing, film equipment, and personnel to spill over onto the streets.

