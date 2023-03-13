NCIS: Hawaii transforms streets in Chinatown for filming

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sections of Honolulu’s Chinatown district are being closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday to make way for filming NCIS: Hawaii.
According to the Honolulu Film Office, sections of Pauahi Street and Merchant Street in Chinatown will be closed on Monday and Tuesday, March 13 and 14. The production will transform the streets to resemble a foreign country, requiring extensive set dressing, film equipment, and personnel to spill over onto the streets.
On Monday, March 13, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, half of the block of Pauahi Street between Bethel and Smith Streets will be closed. There will also be intermittent traffic control on the adjacent block of Pauahi Street between Maunakea and Smith Streets as well as on Smith Street between Pauahi and Beretania Streets.
On the same day, Merchant Street between Nu‘uanu Avenue and Bethel Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The closure will also be in effect on Tuesday, March 14.
Pedestrians will be allowed to enter businesses within the block on an intermittent basis, and there will be intermittent traffic control on Marin Lane near Nu‘uanu Avenue and on Bethel Street between Nimitz Highway and King Street.
Matthew has been the digital content manager for KITV4 since September 2021. Matthew is a prolific writer, editor, and self-described "newsie" who's worked in television markets in Oklahoma, California, and Hawaii.