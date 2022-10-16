Navy turns to Facebook meeting to outline plan on water main break

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV)-The Navy says it'll take 7 to 10 days to fix a major water main break on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that's forced a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in the area since Friday.
“The situation is stable but it's still vulnerable,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Commander Captain Mark Sohaney. He and his Public Works Officer took to Facebook to outline a plan for get life back to normal at the base, after a 36-inch water main rupture caused multiple breaks in the system on Friday.
“Hopefully the timeline will be shorter, but I would plan on 7 to 10 days,” said Captain Sohaney. Conservation is key, while a boil water advisory is in place. Monday brings new restrictions, that will be re-evaluated day-by-day.
This starts with the number of working military personnel. “We will be only using minimum personnel to get the essential functions done on the base and the mission,” said Captain Sohaney.
Gyms, fitness centers, and pools will all be shut down on base. Eleven of the base's child development centers are closed, except Wahiawa which is on a different water system. Most schools however will be open, except Iroquois Point Elementary School. The Silver Dolphin Bistro also remains open.
Home life will change as no watering the lawn or irrigation is allowed. You can still shower, bathe, and wash your hands. “If you're going to use the water to drink, if you're going to cook with it, or brush your teeth that's where the recommendation is to boil the water for a minute. You do this to make sure there is no bacteria in the water,“ said Joint Base Public Works Officer Commander Rob Kleinman.
Loss of pressure after the break on Friday created an opportunity for infiltration of the water line that could create health hazards. Too much pressure also creates issues.
“High pressure increases the chance you have another water line break. It's important as a public works to maintain that pressure. In those high spots, we're using fire hydrants to alleviate the pressure,” said Commander Kleinman,
The Navy is asking the public to report big increases or decreases in pressure as it may indicate further issues. Volunteers will continue to distribute one gallon of water per person to those who show up at distribution sites, that’s in accordance with FEMA recommendations.
During Sunday’s town hall meeting on Facebook, the military said they are also looking into reopening an underwater water line in the area, which may become an alternative if this situation were to happen again.
Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following Friday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. They military are still trying to deal with the main water pipe break that started it all. In the meantime, the Navy continues to hand out bottled and boxed water.
Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.