 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Navy turns to Facebook meeting to outline plan on water main break

  • 0
Water main break

PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (KITV)-The Navy says it'll take 7 to 10 days to fix a major water main break on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that's forced a boil water advisory for thousands of residents in the area since Friday.

“The situation is stable but it's still vulnerable,” said Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam's Commander Captain Mark Sohaney. He and his Public Works Officer took to Facebook to outline a plan for get life back to normal at the base, after a 36-inch water main rupture caused multiple breaks in the system on Friday.

Boxed Water

Don't drink the water at Pearl Harbor-Hickam, boil water advisory in effect

Thousands of Oahu residents are still wondering when they will get their water back following Friday's series of water line breaks around Pearl Harbor-Hickam. They military are still trying to deal with the main water pipe break that started it all. In the meantime, the Navy continues to hand out bottled and boxed water.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Reporter/MMJ

Jefferson Tyler joined KITV after a lengthy stint in Reno, Nev. where he covered a variety of subjects. From wildfires to presidential elections, Jefferson takes pride in creating balanced stories that keep viewers’ attentions.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred