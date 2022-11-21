Navy to stand up new Red Hill Clinic to determine if long-term symptoms related to fuel spill

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 knots. Seas 8 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters, Maalaea Bay, Big Island Windward
Waters, Big Island Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The U.S. Navy is getting involved to see if there's a link between the contaminated water from its Red Hill fuel storage facility and the ongoing medical issues of families exposed to the water.
A full year after one of the worst fuel spills on Oahu, many families still say they're suffering from long-term health problems.
The Defense Health Agency says it's opening a special clinic for those affected by contaminated water at Red Hill after hearing from residents suffering from symptoms including skin conditions and neurological problems.
"People are absolutely having health care problems, that I believe. And people deserve to be seen," said Dr. Jennifer Espiritu, chief of public health at Tripler Army Medical Center who works at the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific. "Whether the two are connected, we can't make that leap now."
Espiritu says the purpose of the Red Hill Clinic is to document what's happening and determine if it's linked to the poisonous water. She adds that existing medical research has only shown short-term effects when exposed to contamination.
"The health effects we're looking for typically take decades -- the cancers or some of the neurologic conditions," she said. "We're branching into new territory."
Patients will have access to a team of doctors, including specialists yet to be disclosed, at one of the military facilities staffed by medical experts from the US Army, US Air Force and US Navy.
The location and operating hours have yet to be determined.
"This is an unprecedented exposure with an unprecedented number of people complaining of long-term effects," Espiritu added.
More than 100 military family members and civilians recently filed new claims against the U.S. Navy — but many more have reported health problems after using the water.
