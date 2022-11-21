 Skip to main content
Navy to stand up new Red Hill Clinic to determine if long-term symptoms related to fuel spill

  Updated
  • 0
Red Hill patient

The U.S. Navy is getting involved to see if there's a link between the contaminated water from its Red Hill fuel storage facility and the ongoing medical issues of families exposed to the water. A full year after one of the worst fuel spills on Oahu, many families still say they're suffering from long-term health problems.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The U.S. Navy is getting involved to see if there's a link between the contaminated water from its Red Hill fuel storage facility and the ongoing medical issues of families exposed to the water.

A full year after one of the worst fuel spills on Oahu, many families still say they're suffering from long-term health problems.

Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

