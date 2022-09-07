 Skip to main content
Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH

  • Updated
The Navy plans to defuel the Red Hill Facility over 2 1/2 years.

The Navy plans to defuel the Red Hill Fuel Storage Facility over 2 and a half years.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024.

The Navy had previously estimated that it would take until December 2024 to completely defuel the facility.

Download PDF Navy Accelerated Red Hill Defueling Plan

