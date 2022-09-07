Navy submits accelerated Red Hill defueling plan to Hawaii DOH

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The US Department of Defense (DoD) submitted its updated plan to defuel its Red Hill Underground Bulk Storage Facility. The updated plan moves up the defueling completion date by five months to July 2024.
The Navy had previously estimated that it would take until December 2024 to completely defuel the facility.
“This plan represents considerable work by our DoD and Navy team along with the regulators, and we remain completely focused on the safe and expeditious defueling of the facility,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett in a statement on the updated defueling plan.
Officials say the new timeline was the work of a team of experts with the DoD, the Navy, and the Defense Logistics Agency refining and improving the initial plan. They determined that some work could be down in parallel, reducing the final defueling phase from an estimated eight months down to five months, officials said.
The DoD says it will provide the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) with an additional defueling plan supplement later in September.
“As we move forward, we will continually refine and improve this plan, and keep stakeholders and the community informed throughout the process. Every action we take must protect the environment and the community,” Barnett said.
As the new plan moves forward, DoD officials say they will continue to look for ways to accelerate progress even further without sacrificing safety.
An updated copy of the plan is included at the bottom of this article.
DOH Deputy Director of Environmental Health, Kathleen Ho, issued the following statement on the Navy's revised plan to defuel Red Hill:
“We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible. There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks. As we review this submission, it is our full expectation that it will have the requisite amount of detail to ensure defueling work can begin.”
The DOH says its staff is reviewing the Navy's submission and will comment further at a later time.