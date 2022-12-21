Navy signs consent order with EPA to defuel, shutter Red Hill fuel facility

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 feet, subsiding to 8 to 10 feet Thursday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island Windward
Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy signed a consent order with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Monday that would govern the safe defueling and closure of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
Additionally, the order calls for measures to address the current contamination of the drinking water system and to prevent and contain future leaks from Red Hill.
However, the consent order is not in effect yet and the EPA is accepting public input on it through Feb. 6, 2023. After that, the EPA will either sign the order or adjust it based on feedback.
The order is a commitment from the EPA to protect Oahu's aquifer from future contamination.
In a statement to KITV4, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) reported it is reviewing the order and will provide detailed comments when complete.
"The BWS is fully supportive of further administrative action to address and prevent releases of fuel and other hazardous substances from the Red Hill facility, safely expedite the Red Hill defueling and closure process, and protect drinking water, natural resources, human health, and the environment," the statement continued.
The Navy's announcement comes as Hawai'i's congressional delegation added $1 billion in its annual appropriations bill to help accelerate the shutdown of the facility.
"This is a continuation of our efforts in congress to make sure we get this thing done," Sen. Brian Schatz said.
In response to the latest leak of what is known as "forever chemicals," Hawaii's congress members are calling on the Government Accountability Office to audit the facility.
"We really need to know two things. One is of course, from an environmental health standpoint, is there any other contaminant that we need to worry about. The stuff is a forever chemical. Two, is how did this happen and how do we make sure this doesn't happen again," Schatz added.
Schatz pointed out the defueling is on track, but he wants the Navy to speed up the process.
"We're really unhappy right now because of this last spill and because no one was informed in Hawaii about the previous chemical leak a couple of years ago until it was reported," Schatz said.
However, Schatz acknowledged that while and the rest of the delegation want the facility defueled and shuttered as soon as possible, they also want it done carefully because the infrastructure there is so old.
"We also need to make sure the pipes and the systems work as they move a heck ton of a lot of jet fuel and Petroleum products out of the facility," Schatz said.
The Navy's goal is to complete the defueling by summer of 2024, but many agree that's not soon enough.