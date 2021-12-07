Navy shuts down second water well as probe into water contamination continues

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Amid an ongoing investigation into the Navy's contaminated water supply, Navy officials confirm they shut off a second water well.
Navy personnel told KITV-4 Tuesday they isolated the Halawa shaft on Dec. 3 and have been testing it frequently.
Now that the Halawa and Red Hill wells have been shut off, the Navy is now only pumping water from its Waiawa shaft.
More than a week ago, residents of military housing reported a fuel-like odor from their tap water.
"There has never been a more serious and critical threat to the life-giving waters of O'ahu than there is at this moment," University of Hawai'i professor Kamanamaikalani Beamer said during a virtual discussion with state leaders Tuesday.
Beamer, who served as a commissioner on the Hawai'i State Water Resource Management Commission, criticized the Navy for what he described a lack of accountability.
"This issue has been going on for very many years and for about 8 years we questioned the Navy about safety, and they wanted to affirm the drinking water was safe and there were very minimal risks, but here we are," Beamer added.
Navy personnel declined multiple invitations to attend Tuesday's panel-style conversation with U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele, Sierra Club head Wayne Chung Tanaka, and Board of Water Supply manager Ernest Lau.
The Navy reported as of Tuesday, they received 1,500 complaints of tainted taps across more than 10 military housing communities.
But some suggest the issue is not isolated to Navy water customers.
"People are posting images to social media of fuel sheens in their water, and these are in housing areas that are not Navy provided," Tanaka said.
In addition to contaminated tap water, Lau said evidence indicates the Halawa Aquifer, which sits 100 ft. beneath the Red Hill fuel farm, may be polluted.
The Board of Water Supply cut off its Halawa well last Thursday as a precaution because it collects water from the aquifer as well.
BWS' Halawa shaft supplies about 20 percent of Honolulu's water.
As summer nears, Lau said BWS will remind residents to conserve water and may offer specialized rebates and incentives to do so.
"The worst case scenario is that supply is not able to keep up with demand, in that case then, we have to look at more drastic measures, that might mean restrictions that are not voluntary, that might become mandatory," Lau cautioned.
Beamer called on the Navy to condemn and decommission its Red Hill fuel tanks, arguing they are dated and faulty.
Despite turning down requests to join Tuesday's meeting, Navy personnel submitted written statements explaining that a significant percentage of petroleum reserves must remain on island to fuel combatants, support day to day operations on base, and provide fuel during emergencies.
Since the Red Hill fuel tanks are underground, gravity-fed, and cyber protected, the Navy insisted the facility is "uniquely survivable and resilient."
In response to the Navy's claims, Lau said, "I've heard this kind of propaganda before and I'm sick of it. It needs to change."
The Navy had a hearing scheduled for Tuesday on the Department of Health's order to cease operations at Red Hill, but asked for an extension.
A new meeting has been set for next Tuesday -- and the Navy is expected to reject the command.