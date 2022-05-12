Navy ship stops in Hawai'i before embarking on months-long humanitarian mission

Equipped with about 1,000 patient beds, many consider the US Naval Ship Mercy a floating medical center.
If placed on land, the ship would be considered the 8th largest hospital in the country based on bed capacity.
The ship docked in Pearl Harbor Thursday and will remain there for a few days to gather crew members and supplies before leaving for its first mission.
Ever since helping relief efforts after a tsunami struck Indonesia in 2004, the vessel has traveled the world to provide medical aid to those in need in various countries. The project is now called the Pacific Partnership.
"It's the largest humanitarian disaster response mission that's conducted annually, so this year we're headed to the Western Pacific and Oceania," said US Navy public information officer Molly Sanders.
For the next five to six months, US Navy crewmembers will conduct surgeries and provide medical training to locals in each stop.
The crew also relies on partners from other nations, including Australia and the United Kingdom, to share insight and provide other services.
"We'll build schools, we'll build hospital wings, the host nations ask for whatever it is they feel like they need and we do our best to oblige," Sanders added.
The USNS Mercy is also outfitted with a fully night vision flight deck to accommodate military patients transported to them by air.
So far, the ship has seen 80 drop offs.
"We're expecting like, any types of patients to come on, our deck is manned 24/7, so we're able to operate any time of the day or night," US Navy crewmember Carl Johnson said.
Sanders said due to confidentiality she could not provide specifics on the mission, such as the ship's length of stay in Hawai'i, as well as the names of the countries they plan to visit.