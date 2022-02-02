 Skip to main content

Navy files for injunction to Hawaii's emergency order to drain Red Hill fuel facility

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill generic
Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Navy has filed an appeal seeking an injunction to the state’s emergency order to drain the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, saying the Hawaii Department of Health exceeded its authority.

“The Navy hopes to resolve any differences with the State of Hawaii regarding the Final Order through negotiation, but files this suit out of an abundance of caution to satisfy the 30-day statute of limitations that Hawaii law imposes on judicial review of such orders,” according to complaint documents filed Wednesday.

A PDF of the Navy’s complaint is included at the bottom of this article.

In a statement Tuesday, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks said the department was filing its appeals to “afford us time to make evidence-based and transparent decisions.”

Sen. Brian Schatz blasted the Navy’s decision to appeal the order, saying it “undermines the public trust.”

“Fortunately, we have civilian oversight of the military, and this inexplicable and maddening resistance to the defuel order will not succeed. They will lose in court, and they will lose in Congress,” Schatz said in a statement.

Hawaii’s order calls on the Navy to drain the tanks at Red Hill, but would allow them to be re-used if the Navy could prove it could do it safely. The Navy said it would comply with the order.

In late November 2021, a petroleum fuel leak was detected at the Red Hill facility causing a massive water contamination crisis in the Navy’s water system on Oahu, impacting thousands of residents.

On Jan. 27, the Navy and DOH signed off on the plan to start emptying contaminated water from its Red Hill well into Halawa stream on Thursday, Jan. 27. Members of the media were invited to witness the project firsthand on Jan. 28.

And on Monday, Jan. 31, members of the State Legislature were able to question Navy officials about Red Hill Shaft Recovery and Monitoring Plan.

