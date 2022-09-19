 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Navy appoints new Joint Task Force Commander for Red Hill defueling efforts

  • Updated
  • 0
Red Hill tunnel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade has been named the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, which will implement the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.

The creation of the Joint Task Force by the Department of Defense will focus on safety and speed for the defueling efforts. Wade will lead the Joint Task Force, in coordination with key federal, state and local stakeholders.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred