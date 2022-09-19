Navy appoints new Joint Task Force Commander for Red Hill defueling efforts

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade has been named the commander of Joint Task Force Red Hill, which will implement the defueling of the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility.
The creation of the Joint Task Force by the Department of Defense will focus on safety and speed for the defueling efforts. Wade will lead the Joint Task Force, in coordination with key federal, state and local stakeholders.
The @deptofdefense and the @USNavy remain focused on the health and safety of our military families and the people of Hawaii. To that end, I'm pleased to announce U.S. Navy Rear Adm. John Wade as the Commander of the Joint Task Force – Red Hill. https://t.co/fgCrWYI1Ma
U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, released the following statement on Wade's appointment:
“Now that a JTF commander has been named, I am hopeful that the work necessary to prepare for Red Hill’s defueling can begin in a timely manner. I’ll continue working with my colleagues in Congress, military leadership, and our partners in Hawaii to help ensure the success of this critical task, while ensuring the protection and the health and safety of the people of Hawaii.”
Wade will report through Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Aquilino, to the Secretary, which will ensure awareness and support at the highest levels of the Department and as well as provide accurate and timely information to the local community.
The Department of the Navy is responsible for the continued monitoring of the drinking water and repairs in preparation for the closure of the Red Hill site.
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz also issued a statement on Wade's appointment:
“Shutting down Red Hill cannot be delayed. With a commander now in place, the Joint Task Force can become fully operational and begin to work on-site with state, local, and community leaders to safely and quickly defuel Red Hill. The Department of Defense is perfectly capable of meeting a tight timeframe in an emergency situation. And this is an emergency. Our water was poisoned. Of course they need to assess, prepare, and drain the tanks in a way that is safe and doesn’t cause more contamination, but anything resembling a delay, intentional or not, is totally unacceptable. As a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, I will use every tool, every power, and every resource at my disposal to drain the tanks as soon as possible.”