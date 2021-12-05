Navy announces temporary housing for contaminated water victims

...HIGH WIND WARNING FOR THE SUMMITS OF MAUI AND THE BIG ISLAND
THROUGH 6 AM HST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY FOR THE REST OF THE BIG ISLAND AND FOR MAUI
MOLOKAI OAHU LANAI AND KAHOOLAWE THROUGH 6 AM HST MONDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with localized
gusts to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kahoolawe, Lanai, Maui, Molokai and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Monday. Winds will increase across Maui
County this evening and around midnight on Oahu.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and also make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds may be especially gusty in showers
and thunderstorms.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
.FLOOD WATCH FOR ALL ISLANDS THROUGH TUESDAY.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Islands
* WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Rain events of this size can cause catastrophic flooding
and affect areas that do not usually flood. Low spots in roads
will become dangerous and impassable due to severe runoff. Debris in
streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in
dangerous flooding. Numerous landslides are expected in areas with
steep terrain. Urban areas, especially on Oahu, may have severe
flooding. Isolated highways, such as the Belt Highway in the Big
Island's Kau District, and Piilani Highway on Maui, may be closed
in one or more locations, resulting in long detours or even the
isolation of communities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Periods of extremely heavy rainfall are expected as the kona
low west of Kauai pulls deep moisture over the islands.
Intense rainfall rates are expected tonight across the Big
Island, Maui County and Oahu and this moisture will spread
westward to Kauai on Monday. Widespread rainfall total
amounts of 10 to 15 inches are anticipated, with isolated
areas of 20 to 25 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If
you experience heavy rain or rising waters, head to higher ground
immediately.
A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash
flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast
flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.
&&
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR NORTH FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI MAUI AND BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF THE BIG ISLAND...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU
MOLOKAI AND MAUI...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS...
.A large, though declining, north swell will continue to produce
large surf overnight. The large swell combined with high
astronomical tides may produce elevated runup along north facing
shores in the predawn hours.
...HIGH SURF WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Surf of 20 to 28 feet along north facing shores of Niihau,
Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, and 15 to 25 feet along the
north facing shores of the Big Island. Surf of 8 to 12 feet
along the west facing shore of the Big island north of Kua Bay.
For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding
expected around high tide late tonight and early Monday
morning.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Maui, Molokai, Niihau, Oahu and the
Big Island.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until 6 AM HST Monday. For the
Coastal Flood Statement, from 2 AM HST Monday through Monday
morning.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation. High. Expect ocean
water occasionally sweeping across portions of beaches, very
strong breaking waves, and strong longshore and rip currents.
Breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating
the harbor channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet. Winds
will become southeasterly and may decline over waters around
Maui County and the Big Island Monday.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Large north swells will slowly decline
tonight, though surges will be possible at Kahului and Hilo
Harbors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Calls are being made for expanded resources and alternative housing options as Navy officials continue to investigate contaminated waters and affected neighborhoods.
Naval officials --acknowledging those concerns Saturday Morning -- announced authorization of both government furnished housing and Temporary Lodging Assistance (TLA).
"If you are going to procure the lodging, procure it on your own credit card...you save your receipts, and you'll be reimbursed for that cost. That is the quickest way to do it. The second best way is to ask the government to procure you lodging. You call us, you fill out that form, we'll call you back and tell you what hotel to go to," explained Rear Adm. Timothy Kott.
More than 80 hotels around Oahu have been identified as eligible for reimbursement under the TLA agreement.
Through Dec. 12, those living in one of the 10 confirmed affected communities are eligible to take advantage of TLA compensation.
Under the government furnished housing, the Navy acquired 800 furnished units from the Army and assures those in need of accommodations will receive them.
"If additional capacity is required, we are going to go back to the army and get additional rooms," said Rear Adm. Blake Converse.
The Navy says accommodations are not limited to service members and can include dependents and civilian employees. Further reimbursement for costs incurred -- including food -- by those who choose to stay on base are being evaluated.
For now, the Navy recommends keeping all receipts related to contamination expenses as those compensation requests are being processed.