Navy and Health Department chastised over petroleum contamination

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 knots, with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
New tests revealed today dangerously-high petroleum levels in the Navy's Red Hill shaft.
The tests found diesel-like chemicals at 140,000 parts per billion -- 350 times the safety limit -- and gasoline-like chemicals at 20,000 parts per billion -- more than 66 times safe drinking water limits.
Lawmakers grilled health and military officials on why it's taken so long to detect the petroleum.
"If you saw how detrimental this has been to all of them you would feel the same way I am about why this has taken so long and why we have this knee-jerk reaction," said Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, who represents parts of the affected areas in Halawa and Aiea. "Legally you have the authority to assure that this water is safe and you have fallen down on that."
The latest samples from the Navy's Red Hill shaft were taken on Dec. 5.
Just two days ago, the Health Department reported diesel fuel levels more than double safe limits in water samples collected at the Navy's Aiea Halawa shaft.
Acting state governor Josh Green said he's met with military officials over the past two days in an attempt to convince the Navy to remove the fuel from the underground storage tanks at Red Hill.
"The long game has been to repair the tanks. I don't even think that people will tolerate waiting any longer," he said. "So we have to accelerate our response. And that's for the good of all of us."
Trace levels of other petroleum chemicals were also found in samples from the Aliamanu Child Development Center and private residences on the Navy's water system.
Green is urging the federal government to issue an emergency declaration to get more resources to help in disaster relief.
"It has to be viewed as a threat as large as a nuclear facility. You have to have so many safeguards that you can't really tolerate any kind of accident. And this fuel -- if it gets into the aquifer -- would have decade's worth of impact," Green added. "There is a crisis of confidence right now that we can keep the aquifer and families safe and that kind of sense of security is almost as important as just the pure water itself."
