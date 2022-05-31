Naval officer from Pearl Harbor attack identified and laid to rest at Punchbowl

...HIGH SURF WARNING FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY MORNING FOR ALL ISLANDS...
.The current High Surf Advisory was upgraded to a High Surf
Warning through Wednesday morning. A large long period south
swell will bring hazardous warning level surf to all south facing
shores overnight tonight into Wednesday morning. Surf should
subside to advisory levels by Wednesday afternoon through early
Thursday morning.
...HIGH SURF WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON HST WEDNESDAY...
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the High Surf Warning, dangerous large breaking waves
of 10 to 15 feet this evening, building to 12 to 16 feet
overnight. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of
10 to 14 feet by Wednesday afternoon, subsiding to 7 to 10 feet
early morning Thursday.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...For the High Surf Warning, until noon HST Wednesday.
For the High Surf Advisory, from noon Wednesday to 6 AM HST
Thursday.
* IMPACTS...High. Expect ocean water occasionally sweeping
across portions of beaches, very strong breaking waves, and
strong longshore and rip currents. Breaking waves may
occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor
channel dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak, and dangerous
currents make entering the water very hazardous.
Anyone entering the water could face significant injury or death.
Boaters should be aware of an increased number of surfers and
body boarders utilizing the harbor channel to access surfing
areas.
&&
Weather Alert
A large, long-period south swell affecting the area will have the
potential to produce large breaking waves in harbor entrances
through Wednesday morning. This swell may also produce some harbor
surges at times. Mariners using south facing harbors should
exercise caution when entering or leaving the port and when
mooring or launching vessels.
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Navy Fire Control man Jack Breedlove was laid to rest today at Punchbowl.
His remains were finally identified after he was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor more than 80 years ago.
He was only 19 years old at the time.
Breedlove was one of the 429 crewmen killed on the USS Oklahoma Battleship and among the 388 military personnel that couldn't be identified.
"We’re here to honor the service and sacrifice of FC Breedlove, a young man who even before the storm clouds of war burned on the horizon, he enlisted in 1939 and then perished in 1941, as those storm clouds burst upon us," said Scott Ruston, Deputy Commander of the Naval Education and Training Command.
Most of the remains that are identified from the USS Oklahoma are sent back to their closest family members on the mainland. However, officials say many families choose to have their remains buried at PunchBowl – next to their shipmates.
"Families of sailors of young men in 1941, the next of kin are elderly themselves now. The family wasn't able to make the trip out here to Hawaii but it was their desire that FC Breedlove be buried here in Punchbowl where he laid for the past 80 years," said Ruston.
Scientists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used dental records to identify Breedlove and the experts at Armed forced Medical Examiners used a DNA analysis.
"This is just an example of the significance of the USS military and their commitment to the families of trying to bring back their loved ones,” said Gene Maestas, PIO of the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
Breedlove’s name has been listed on the Walls of the Missing at Punchbowl.
Maestas says another crew member was identified from USS Oklahoma, a marine. He will also be buried at Punchbowl next to his team members this week.