Native Hawaiian wins season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a whirlwind 15-week competition, RuPaul's Drag Race has crowned its next drag superstar. And taking the title this year is Sasha Colby.

Colby is a Native Hawaiian trans woman and the win comes in the midst of a tumultuous time for LGBTQ+ rights.

