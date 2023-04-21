Native Hawaiian wins season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race By KITV Web Staff Apr 21, 2023 Apr 21, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sasha Colby wins RuPaul's Drag Race HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a whirlwind 15-week competition, RuPaul's Drag Race has crowned its next drag superstar. And taking the title this year is Sasha Colby.Colby is a Native Hawaiian trans woman and the win comes in the midst of a tumultuous time for LGBTQ+ rights.Colby had an excellent track record in the competition with zero bottom placements amongst all other competitors.Before "drag race" she won the Miss Continental Pageant in 2012 one of the most prestigious drag competitions in the country. News This house was featured on HGTV, but now the city says it had unpermitted work done By 'A'ali'i Dukelow Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainers Musicians Lgbt People Gay Actors Lgbt African Americans Book:rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul's Drag Race All Stars Rupaul's Drag Race Rupaul Honolulu Sasha Colby More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Police searching for suspect involved in car burglary, armed robbery at Kona-area beach parks Updated Oct 6, 2022 Local Hawaii receives 'B' grade in 2022 State Of The Beach report Updated Nov 17, 2022 Local Hawaii residents with debt impacted by Fed rate hike Updated Jun 16, 2022 Business Drivers frustrated from traffic caused by Kalapawai project in Kailua Updated Jan 9, 2023 Local No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 7.6 magnitude quake north of Indonesia Updated Dec 13, 2021 Local Court rules in favor of short-term rental companies, halting Mayor Blangiardi's June provision Updated Oct 26, 2022 Recommended for you