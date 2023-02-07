 Skip to main content
Native Hawaiian group upset over NOAA handling of dead sperm whale on Kauai

Hawaii Dead Whale Plastic

In this photo released by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, a dead sperm whale lies in the shallow water at Lydgate Beach in Kauai County, Hawaii, on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Scientists suspect the large sperm whale that washed ashore in Hawaii over the weekend may have died from an intestinal blockage because it ate large volumes of plastic, fishing nets, and other marine debris. (Daniel Dennison/Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources via AP)

 Daniel Dennison

HONOLULU -- A Native Hawaiian organization says its upset over the recent handling and disposal of a sperm whale that washed up on Kauai's shoreline in late January.

The group, Kia'i Kanaloa, believes the disposal of the whale remains should have been done with more aloha and respect for the animal. The group says NOAA Fisheries did not have the capacity or resources to properly care for the whale but the "greed" for science made the organization overlook this.

