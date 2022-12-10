 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele

  • Updated
  • 0

Native Hawaiian groups prepare path for Pele

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at the demonstration camp, protesting the 30 meter telescope, have been collaborating to clear the way should Madame Pele choose to continue her path.

Mauna Loa eruption showing signs of settling down

USGS updates KITV on the halting of the lava flow
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption

Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth on the slowing of the Mauna Loa Volcano

