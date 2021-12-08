National Park Service host USS Utah shipwreck "Live Dive"

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
US National Park Service
Pearl Harbor National Memorial
HONOLULU (KITV4) - National Park Service divers want to invite the public to a live video stream exploring what is frequently referred to as the forgotten USS Utah shipwreck on Thursday, December 9, 2021.
MK 5 divers will present a "Live Dive" where they will show some of its most interesting intact features and will discuss what exactly happened to the USS Utah, and what it currently looks like now underwater at Pearl Harbor along with an opportunity to have your questions answered live.
Streaming is scheduled to begin at 11 AM and run until noon.
Additionally, a diver in a 1940s-era MK5 helmet and dive suit will discuss attempts to salvage the USS Utah right after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
KITV will be streaming the live video as divers explore the underwater USS Utah.