National Guard activated to help with ravaging fires across Maui

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDIT UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities will produce critical fire weather conditions
through the afternoon hours.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR MOST LEEWARD AREAS...
* AFFECTED AREA...Most leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph.
* HUMIDITY...40 to 45 percent through the afternoon hours.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS CONTINUE UNTIL THIS EVENING FOR MOST
MOUNTAIN AND LEEWARD AREAS...
.The High Wind Warning was cancelled as we transition to more of
a Wind Advisory level threat category. Wind speeds will continue
to trend lower today and tomorrow as the high pressure center
north of the islands and Hurricane Dora currently south of the
state continue to move westward.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...East-northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, Maui
and Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and awnings and make it
difficult to steer, especially for drivers of high profile
vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots decreasing to 15 to 25 knots
tonight. Seas 8 to 12 feet subsiding to 7 to 10 feet tonight.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
National Guard activated to help with ravaging fires across Maui
MAUI COUNTY (KITV4) -- Wildfires that ravaged across the state Tuesday took a harrowing turn as they ripped through Maui County late Tuesday night -- and the National Guard has been activated to help fight the fires.
According to the Hawaii Department of Defense, Hawaii National Guardsmen have been activated and are working with Maui PD Tuesday night. This assistance has been sped up because of the rapidly changing wildfire situation. More Guardsmen will be supporting Maui County Wednesday morning.
Footage on social media showed the coastal Lahaina Town entirely engulfed in flames, including Front Street. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued 12 people who had to jump in the ocean to avoid the fires.
UPDATE: A @USCG 45-foot Response Boat Medium crew from Station Maui has successfully rescued 12 individuals from the waters off Lahaina. The USCG continues the joint response with federal and state partners while the USCG Cutter Kimball is en route to Maui to enhance efforts.
Maui high school has been opened as an evacuation center.
Maui High School is currently an emergency shelter. Evacuations have been reported in Kihei, Kula, and Wahikuli.
Maui county officials say there will be Water buffalos with drinking water at the Kula Fire Station, Kula Community Center, Rice Park and Crater Road.
#BREAKING Dangerous Wildfire Outbreak in MauiHigh winds and low humidity fuel dangerous fire conditions in Western Maui. 1 fire believed to be 1,100+ acres puts 13k customers without power. Conditions ground firefighting helicopters, high winds continue w/ activity decreasing. pic.twitter.com/gTMBn51Gkz